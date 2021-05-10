Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Nabors Industries accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $5.98 on Monday, reaching $105.02. 3,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,124. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $39.08.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

