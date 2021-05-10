Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,900 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Duluth worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

