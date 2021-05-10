Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,800 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 252.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,314,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,641 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,931. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

