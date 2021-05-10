Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 31,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,835. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.70. 7,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

