Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intel by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 433,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 329,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

