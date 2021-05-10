Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. iRobot comprises 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iRobot worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 106.9% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

