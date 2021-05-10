Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,600 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AMC Networks by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMC Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.41. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.
In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
