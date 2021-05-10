Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,600 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AMC Networks by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMC Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.41. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

