HYCON Trading Down 4.3% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,317,124 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,317,123 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

