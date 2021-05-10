Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $30.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRNNF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HRNNF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

