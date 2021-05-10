HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $6.05 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $276,220.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

