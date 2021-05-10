i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

IIIV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. 176,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,673. The stock has a market cap of $997.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

