IAA, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

NYSE:IAA opened at $58.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. IAA has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after acquiring an additional 136,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,229 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after acquiring an additional 188,197 shares during the period.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

