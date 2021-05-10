IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.63. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

