Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.70 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $60,318.67 or 1.05153856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $5,909.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.