ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.81 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $35.81 million and $939,227.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $12.36 or 0.00022116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $344.48 or 0.00616296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.00247352 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $685.07 or 0.01225633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00742840 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,540 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

