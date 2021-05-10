iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Down 9.7%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price dropped 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 10,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,503,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $980.01 million, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,817,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

