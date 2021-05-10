ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $242.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $151.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

