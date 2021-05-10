Idena Hits One Day Volume of $4,219.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Idena has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $4,219.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,618,829 coins and its circulating supply is 43,130,258 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

