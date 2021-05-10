IDEX (IEX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEX (NYSE: IEX):

5/10/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $247.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – IDEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – IDEX is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $226.86. 421,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.55. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

