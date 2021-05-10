Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $20.71 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $15.67 or 0.00028256 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $20.71 million and $181,028.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $411.88 or 0.00742654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00064741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00242970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.13 or 0.01202903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $398.31 or 0.00718194 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.