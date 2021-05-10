IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.75 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

