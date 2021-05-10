IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

