IFP Advisors Inc Buys 13,198 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 128,104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.14 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

