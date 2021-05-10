IFP Advisors Inc Buys 13,800 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,618,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $75.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

