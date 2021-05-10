IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 12,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

