IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alphabet by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,022,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

