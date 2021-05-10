IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,648 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,847 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $315.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.