IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 499,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $256.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

