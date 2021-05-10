IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3,744.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

CDW stock opened at $174.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

