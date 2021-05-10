IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 86,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PKW opened at $90.93 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.