IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.56 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $149.71 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

