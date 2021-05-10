IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $86.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

