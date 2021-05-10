IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

