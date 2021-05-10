IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VO stock opened at $232.91 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

