IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.23 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $176.06 and a twelve month high of $287.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

