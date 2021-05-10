IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.32 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $96.48 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $96.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

