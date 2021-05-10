IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 102,016.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $18.38 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

