IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.79% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

FMHI stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14.

