IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,184,000.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

