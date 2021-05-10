IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.55.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

