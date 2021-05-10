IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 15,966 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 13,416.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.99.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

