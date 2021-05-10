IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 7,203 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

