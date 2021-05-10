IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 8,859 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.97% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

