IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $97.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

