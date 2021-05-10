IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.91% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000.

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.15.

