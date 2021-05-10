IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,069 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

