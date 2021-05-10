IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,277 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 241,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.00 on Monday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

