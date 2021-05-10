IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,093 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

