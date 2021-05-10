IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,066 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,066 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02.

