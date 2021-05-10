IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,275 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000.

PEY opened at $21.49 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

